KDP Bloc holds the political forces responsible for not approving the Federal Court law

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Democratic Bloc held the political forces responsible for the failure to approve the Federal Court law.

MP Diyar Barwari told Shafaq News agency, "The differences and political problems are still based on the court's law, despite resolving many of them to pave the way for the parliament to pass the law".

Barwari added, "The court law is directly linked to the election law", stressing the need for, "the law to be approved by the parliament in preparation for holding elections".

The debate is still raging about the law that the Iraqi Council of Representatives failed to legislate in previous sessions, as secular and civil parties in addition to the Kurds fear that Iraq will be transformed into a religious state.