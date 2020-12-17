KDP: our headquarters will be opened again in Diyala's disputed areas

Shafaq News / A member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Diyala pledged the return of his party's headquarters to Diyala's disputed areas, with the completion of security and administrative procedures by the joint committees between the federal government and the regional government.

The party's official in Miqdadiyah and Saadia, Jalil al-Dalawi, told Shafaq News agency that the Kurdistan Democratic party's headquarters in Khanaqin has been devoid of any members of the party since the events of October 2017, to avoid any political or security clashes.

Al-Dalawi pointed out that the Kurdish parties and the Kurdistan Democratic Party, in particular, seek to return to all the disputed areas in Diyala after the implementation of the agreements between Baghdad and Erbil.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party was forced to leave its headquarters in the disputed areas after the military campaign launched by the Iraqi forces, supported by Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, following the independence referendum held by the Kurdistan Region in September of 2017.