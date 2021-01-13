U.S. played a role in KDP and PUK reconciliation, U.S. official says

Shafaq News/ The Consul General of the United States of America in Kurdistan, Rob Waller, said that his country played a role in rapprochement and coordination between the two main parties in the region, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

This came during his participation in a Webinar of the Washington Institute on the gas sector in the region, where the US Consul said that he has a direct and positive role in reconciling and coordinating between the two parties regarding the development of plans of the gas sector in the region, indicating that he continues to play this role in this aspect.

Waller explained that there is progress in relations between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the rest of the parties in the region, highlighting a firm willingness to reach a solution that serves not only the interests of those parties but also that of Kurdistan as a whole.