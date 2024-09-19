Explosion of pager devices in Lebanon sparks fears of cyber attacks in iraq

Shafaq News/ The explosion of thousands of pager devices and hundreds of ICOM V82 devices across several regions in Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday, killing 21 people and injuring more than 3,000 others has ignited concerns about the potential for similar incidents involving mobile phones in Iraq. Cybersecurity experts are urging immediate measures to defend against such attacks.

Cyber-Attacks: New Warfare Strategy

Cyber-attacks have emerged as a modern weapon for global powers, shifting away from traditional military tactics involving tanks, planes, artillery, and ground assaults. Instead, these nations are increasingly relying on advanced technologies.

Political analyst Abbas al-Jubouri told Shafaq News that the recent explosion in Lebanon was a clear example of these technological advances.

"In Iraq, with the presence of resistance factions, the risk exists but is at a lower level compared to Lebanon. The resistance factions possess the expertise to avoid such cyber intrusions," he explained.

Al-Jubouri also stressed that the incident in Lebanon should act as a “wake-up call” for resistance groups to take precautions, minimize communication, and adopt more secure methods with deeper encryption to prevent similar attacks.

Electronic Warfare Intensifies in the Region

Security expert Mukhled al-Darb noted that electronic warfare has been ongoing since October 7, targeting key leadership figures across Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq. "All targeted individuals from the personal target list were struck through this warfare," al-Darb told Shafaq News. He described the recent incident in Lebanon as a "qualitative development, where radio signals were broadcast to target devices, posing a new threat to the Axis of Resistance. As a result, resistance groups will likely seek alternative communication methods.”

Al-Darb further explained that Israeli intelligence often conducts preemptive and strategic operations against resistance factions. "Israel uses specialized aircraft for surveillance, tracking, and signal interception—advanced technologies that the Axis lacks. This forces them to adopt heightened precautions for future operations," he added.

Modern Warfare Necessitates Cybersecurity Measures

Security expert Sarmad al-Bayati stressed that the global shift from traditional warfare is becoming increasingly apparent. "What happened in Lebanon serves as a lesson for everyone on the importance of understanding and preparing for modern warfare," al-Bayati told Shafaq News.

He underscored the need for cybersecurity divisions to be established across all ministries, agencies, and directorates, particularly within Iraq's security apparatus. "Network hacking is a specialized field, and the incident in Lebanon is the most dangerous example of its potential impact. There are growing concerns that something similar could happen with mobile phones, which are all foreign-made," he warned, calling for urgent fortification against such threats.

Potential Cyber-Attack Behind Pager Explosions

Cybersecurity expert Mustafa al-Moussawi suggested that the explosion of pager devices in Lebanon could have been triggered by a cyber-attack. "It’s possible that the charging systems inside the devices were manipulated, causing the batteries to overheat and explode," al-Moussawi explained to Shafaq News.

He also noted other potential causes, such as frequency manipulation or the planting of a virus that led to destructive activity. "These devices are connected to a central unit, which may have been hacked, issuing commands for the devices to explode, or there may have been explosives planted inside," he added.

Al-Moussawi stressed that "all phones and wireless devices with batteries are vulnerable to such attacks, highlighting the critical need for increased cybersecurity awareness and defenses.”