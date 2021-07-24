Report

Official Iraqi-Lebanese agreement to export one million tons of crude oil to Beirut

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-07-24T08:17:26+0000
Official Iraqi-Lebanese agreement to export one million tons of crude oil to Beirut

Shafaq News/ Lebanon's caretaker Minister of Energy, Raymond Ghajar, singed on Saturday a contract with the Iraqi Government, Represented by Minister of Oil Ali Allawi, to import one million tons of oil from Iraq, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).

NNA said that the Lebanese governmental delegation will be heading back to Beirut shortly after the conclusion of the contract.

Last June, the Iraqi Cabinet approved supplementing Lebanon with additional 500 thousand tons of crude oil this year.

