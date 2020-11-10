Report

KDP ’Barzani receives the Kisnazi way leader

Date: 2020-11-10T15:12:54+0000
Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Democratic Party President, Masoud Barzani met, on Tuesday the spiritual leader of At-Tariqah Al-Aliyyah Al-Qadiriyyah (Kisnazi way) to discuss several issues.

“Barzani received in his headquarter in Erbil the spiritual leader of Kisnazi way Sheikh Nehru Muhammad Al-Kasnazani and discussed each other's core issues.” A statement by Barzani’s office said.

The two sides stressed a united effort to strengthen the brotherhood among the various parties of society and to preserve the values of faith and coexistence. According to the statement.

