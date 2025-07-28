Rwanga Foundation establishes autism centers in Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Rwanga Foundation announced, on Monday, the launch of two dedicated autism centers in the Kurdistan Region.

Planned for Erbil’s Harir district and Garmian’s Rizgary subdistrict, the centers are being developed under a memorandum of understanding signed with the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, according to the foundation’s statement.

Construction will begin shortly under an agreed timeline, after which the facilities will be transferred to the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Rwanga cited data identifying over 586 children with autism in the two areas, emphasizing the urgent need for specialized, long-term support tailored to children and their families.

The foundation also acknowledged financial backing from Lieutenant Rawan Idris Barzani, Commander of the Special Forces – Halo Brigade.

Established in Erbil in September 2013, Rwanga is a nonprofit organization operating across Iraq in four key sectors: education, youth, environment, and vulnerable communities.