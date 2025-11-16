Kurdish President endorses Zakho SC fans for FIFA 'Best' title

Shafaq News – Erbil (Updated at 18:43)

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday cast his vote electronically, endorsing Zakho SC’s supporters, as they compete for the “FIFA 2025 Best Fans award.”

In a post on X, Barzani reaffirmed his support for the club and encouraged people across the Region and beyond to widely participate in the vote.

به‌ ده‌نگدانى ئۆنڵاين پشتگيریم له‌ هانده‌رانى يانه‌ى وه‌رزشيى زاخۆ كرد بۆ ئه‌وه‌ى نازناوى يه‌كه‌مين باشترين هانده‌ران له‌سه‌ر ئاستى جيهان ببه‌نه‌وه‌.هيواخوازم هه‌موو كوردستانييان له‌ هه‌ر كوێ بن، به‌شدار بن و ده‌نگیان پێ بده‌ن بۆ ئه‌وه‌ى نازناوه جيهانييه‌كه‌ ببه‌نه‌وه‌.سوپاس… pic.twitter.com/VFn2ic9CqG — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) November 16, 2025

Delzar Adnan, a member of Zakho SC’s management board, described the president’s move as “a major boost that motivates citizens across the Region to vote for the club,” noting that Barzani has supported Zakho from its early days, including through the construction of its international-standard stadium.

The FIFA Best Fan Award is an annual prize recognizing the most passionate and dedicated football supporters worldwide. The other two finalists include Alejandro Ciganotto, head of the Racing Club supporters’ association in Argentina, and the late Manuel Cáceres, a prominent Spanish fan.

Zakho SC, founded in 1987 and based in Duhok province, has won at least one national trophy, claiming the Iraqi Third Division in 1991–92. The club has also lifted the Kurdistan Regional Cup on multiple occasions.

Its supporters are considered among the most passionate in Iraq, with attendance at home matches often ranging between 40,000 and 60,000, far exceeding the 20,000-seat capacity of their stadium.