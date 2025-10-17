Ahead of World Cup 2026: Iraq jumps in FIFA rankings

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Friday, Iraq climbed to 57th in FIFA’s October rankings, overtaking Saudi Arabia to rank 7th in Asia.

Iraq now holds 1,428.7 points, while Japan, Iran, South Korea, Australia, and Qatar lead the Asian standings.

The rise follows a 1–0 win over Indonesia in World Cup 2026 qualifiers and marks fresh momentum under new coach Graham Arnold, who is pushing for Iraq’s first World Cup appearance since 1986.