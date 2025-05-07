Arnold takes charge: Iraq taps veteran coach for World Cup push

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Football Association has appointed veteran Australian coach Graham Arnold to lead the national team into decisive 2026 World Cup qualifiers, replacing Spaniard Jesús Casas just weeks before must-win matches against South Korea and Jordan.

Arnold, 61, brings extensive experience at both international and club levels. He guided Australia to the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup and concluded his six-year tenure in 2024 with a record 43 victories—the most by any Socceroos head coach.

The IFA’s selection committee, chaired by President Adnan Dirjal and including former national team star Younis Mahmoud, unanimously endorsed Arnold after reviewing several candidates. The committee highlighted his strategic discipline and success in high-stakes competition as decisive factors.

“His profile fits the moment—we need leadership under pressure, and Arnold offers that,” Mahmoud stated in the federation’s official announcement.

Arnold’s career spans more than two decades, including title-winning spells with Sydney FC and Central Coast Mariners in Australia’s A-League. As a player, he earned 54 caps for Australia and featured in leagues in the Netherlands and Japan.

“Iraq has the quality to compete on the global stage. I’m here to help realize that potential,” Arnold remarked in his first comments following the appointment.

Iraq currently ranks third in Group B of the Asian qualifiers, trailing Jordan by one point and leaders South Korea by three. The top two teams advance directly to the 2026 World Cup, while third place leads to intercontinental playoffs.

Arnold’s first test will come against South Korea away, followed by a decisive home fixture against Jordan—matches that will determine Iraq’s path to North America.