Coach Arnold set for Iraq job: FA rejects boycott rumors

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a senior Iraqi Football Association (IFA) official rejected reports of an internal boycott after six members missed a key meeting that approved the appointment of Australian coach Graham Arnold as head of the national team.

The six absent members were Younis Mahmoud, Ghalib al-Zamili, Mohammed Nasser, Rahim Lafta, Khalaf Jalal, and Kovend Abdul Khaleq.

Speaking to Shafaq News, al-Zamili explained that the meeting had been rescheduled on short notice, preventing their attendance. The session, originally planned for a later date, was brought forward unexpectedly.

He confirmed that the six members had already endorsed the recommendation by the National Teams Committee to appoint Arnold and that there is no internal dispute over the decision.

“Everyone, including those who were not present, had previously agreed on Arnold’s appointment. The decision reflects a shared belief in his qualifications and leadership,” al-Zamili noted.

Arnold, who is expected to arrive in Baghdad within hours, will be accompanied by a technical staff of seven. He is set to begin evaluating players from the Iraqi Premier League in preparation for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Korea and Jordan.

The IFA is also working to secure two friendly matches ahead of the qualifiers, likely against Uzbekistan and potentially China. These fixtures aim to give the new coach a clearer understanding of the squad before official competition begins.

IFA President Adnan Dirjal will oversee preparations directly, while the Iraqi Premier League will pause on May 16 to allow the national team to begin a training camp in Basra.