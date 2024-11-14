Large crowd in Baghdad supports Iraq in World Cup qualifiers
2024-11-14T18:15:48+00:00
Shafaq News/ A large crowd gathered in front of a giant screen in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square to support the Iraqi national football team against Jordan, for the fifth round of the final stage of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
Iraqi security forces implemented a comprehensive plan and imposed several measures to protect the crowd assembled in Tahrir Square.
Shafaq News documented the enthusiastic fans closely watching the screen, intently following the kick-off.