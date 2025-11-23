Five golds secured: Iraq ranks fifth in Asia Canoe Tournament

Shafaq News – Hong Kong

Iraq’s national canoe team increased its medal count to 11 at the Asian Canoe Championship in Hong Kong, capturing five golds, four silvers, and two bronzes.

In a statement on Sunday, the team said that Iraq ranked fifth among 14 participating countries, praising standout performances from Ahmed Samir Jomaa, who secured the first gold, and Suleiman Ahmed Saeed, who claimed the second. Young athlete Abbas Talib contributed a third gold.

Jomaa earned gold in the 200m men’s single kayak, while he and Saeed combined efforts to win another gold in the 200m double kayak event. Ali Durrar Kazem obtained silver in the 200m canoe race.

On the final day, Iraqi athletes continued their strong showing, adding silver and bronze medals across several events. Kazem achieved silver in the 500m canoe race. Saeed and Jomaa captured silver in the 500m double kayak, while Abbas Talib secured bronze in the 500m single kayak. Saeed also earned bronze in the 500m single kayak.