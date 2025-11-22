Iraqi women triumph at West Asia Judo Championship

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraqi Air Defense Club secured gold and silver medals on Saturday at the West Asia Judo Championship in Amman, Jordan, marking a “successful” outing for the women's team.

Ahed Falih, the media director for the club, told Shafaq News that the results add a "new golden page" to the club's record. The performance, he noted, confirms the "rising technical level" of the club's female athletes in regional competition following a period of consistent development.

Dalia Haider claimed the gold medal in the 70kg category after defeating her opponents in a series of bouts. Her teammate, Ritaj Montasser, secured the silver medal in the 52kg division, finishing second after a competitive run of matches.