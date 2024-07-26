Iraqi Judoka becomes the first player to test positive for anabolic steroids in Paris Olympics

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi male judoka, Sajjad Sehen, has been provisionally suspended from the Paris Olympics after testing positive for two anabolic steroids, metandienone and boldenone, according to the International Testing Agency's announcement on Friday.

The 28-year-old athlete, who was set to make his Olympic debut next Tuesday, provided a sample in Paris on Tuesday that revealed the presence of the banned substances.

The ITA, responsible for overseeing the anti-doping program during the Olympic Games on behalf of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), stated that Sehen will remain provisionally suspended while a disciplinary case is pursued.

This marks the first doping case to emerge from the Paris Olympics, casting a shadow over the integrity of the competition and the athlete's future in the sport.

“This means that the athlete is prevented from competing, training, coaching, or participating in any activity during the Olympic Games,” AP quoted the agency as saying.

Sehen was scheduled to participate in the men's 81kg category, commencing Tuesday with the round of 32. His first match was against a competitor from Uzbekistan.