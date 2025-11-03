Iraqi Kurdistan’s Erbil hosts Iraq Open Golf tournament for the first time

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Iraq Open Golf Championship kicked off on Monday for the first time at the Erbil Hills Golf Club, according to Shafaq News correspondent.

The event, organized by the Iraqi Golf Federation in coordination with the Erbil Directorate of Sports, opened with a ceremony attended by sports officials and foreign diplomats, and will continue until November 7.

Organizers told Shafaq News that hosting the tournament underscores Erbil’s growing role as a center for diverse sports and aims to expand golf’s presence across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The championship follows R&A regulations and is officially recognized by the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).