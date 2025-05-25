Iraqi athletics chief receives 2025 Asian Sports Leadership Pin

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Asian Athletics Association awarded Zaidoun Jawad Mohammed, Executive Director of the Iraqi Athletics Federation, the 2025 Asian Sports Leadership Pin.

The award was presented during the Asian Athletics Congress held on the sidelines of the 26th Asian Athletics Championships, currently taking place in Gumi, South Korea.

The Iraqi Athletics Federation described the award as a new administrative achievement added to its record, highlighting Jawad’s role as one of the most influential figures in Asian athletics. The Asian federation praised his efforts in developing athletics across the continent through his involvement in strategic planning, organizing major tournaments, and supporting athletes, referees, and administrative staff in both Iraq and Asia.

This is the second such honor awarded within athletics. In 2023, federation president Talib Faisal received the “Creativity Pin” as part of the Asian Athletics Legends tribute, recognizing his distinguished career and designation as Athlete of the Century.