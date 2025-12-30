Leader Barzani on Abdullah's withdrawal: Kurdish people and KDP’s interests

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani said on Tuesday that the interests of the Kurdish people and the party required lawmaker Shakhawan Abdullah to withdraw from the race for second deputy speaker of Iraq’s parliament.

In a statement, Barzani praised Abdullah’s role and performance, describing him as qualified for any position and capable of carrying out his party duties effectively.

Iraq’s Parliament elected KDP's lawmaker Farhad Atrushi as the second deputy speaker, after he secured 178 votes, defeating rival candidate Rebar Karim of the Al-Mawqif Movement, who obtained 104 votes.