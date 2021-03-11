Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KDP’s Barzani: authorities in Iraq cannot harm the will of our people with weapons, force and violence

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-11T09:42:15+0000
KDP’s Barzani: authorities in Iraq cannot harm the will of our people with weapons, force and violence

Shafaq News / the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, issued on Thursday a statement on the anniversary of the 1970 March agreement.

Barzani said March agreement was the first opportunity when Iraqi government recognized Kurdistan and the legitimate rights of its people, and it also proved that the “authorities in Iraq cannot harm the will of the people of Kurdistan with weapons, force and violence."

"The steadfastness and sacrifice of the Peshmerga, the unity of the revolutionaries and the patriots led by Barzani, the immortal, forced the Iraqi government at that time to sit at the negotiating table, and recognize the rights and historical gains of our people. “He added.

The Kurdish leader stressed that, "Although the March Agreement was finally violated by the (Iraqi) regime,” but it was “a gateway to a new stage of struggle and a major step towards achieving great gains and victories for our people."

Iraqi–Kurdish Autonomy Agreement of 1970 (or the Iraqi–Kurdish peace talks or the 1970 Peace Accord) was an agreement, which the Iraqi government and the Kurds reached March 11, 1970, in the aftermath of the First Iraqi–Kurdish War, for the creation of an Autonomous Region, consisting of the three Kurdish governorates and other adjacent districts that have been determined by census to have a Kurdish majority.

The plan also gave Kurds representation in government bodies, to be implemented in four years. For its time it was the most serious attempt to resolve the long-running Iraqi–Kurdish conflict.

 

 

related

Masoud Barzani receives a delegation of the Syrian National Coalition

Date: 2021-03-03 15:41:21
Masoud Barzani receives a delegation of the Syrian National Coalition

Barzani recalls: We do not bow down

Date: 2020-09-25 06:25:13
Barzani recalls: We do not bow down

KDP and PUK reiterate the need for unity on the anniversary of the February 1st bombing

Date: 2021-02-01 09:23:04
KDP and PUK reiterate the need for unity on the anniversary of the February 1st bombing

Turkish Minister of Defense visits Masoud Barzani in his headquarters in Saladin

Date: 2021-01-19 11:44:14
Turkish Minister of Defense visits Masoud Barzani in his headquarters in Saladin

Barzani welcomes the Pope's visit to Erbil

Date: 2021-03-07 05:51:19
Barzani welcomes the Pope's visit to Erbil

Masoud Barzani on the deceased Prince of Kuwait: Kuwait-Kurdistan relations strengthened in his era

Date: 2020-09-29 20:38:27
Masoud Barzani on the deceased Prince of Kuwait: Kuwait-Kurdistan relations strengthened in his era

KDP assigns Omid Khoshnaw to Erbil "Governor" position

Date: 2021-02-02 13:46:17
KDP assigns Omid Khoshnaw to Erbil "Governor" position

Head of KDP meets the Arab consuls in Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-25 13:30:18
Head of KDP meets the Arab consuls in Kurdistan