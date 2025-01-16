Leader Barzani meets SDF Commander in Erbil to boost Kurdish unity

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met with Mazloum Abdi, Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, in a “significant step” toward enhancing Kurdish unity and addressing the political future of Syria.

Hoshyar Zebari, a senior member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), announced the meeting on his X account, calling it a “significant achievement” for strengthening Kurdish cooperation and paving the way for “a smooth political transition” in Syria under its new leadership.

Earlier today, the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Head of Foreign Relations, Safeen Dizayee, emphasized the direct impact of Syria's evolving situation on both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

“We hope for the restoration of stability, prosperity, and security in Syria,” Dizayee told Shafaq News, adding, “We are particularly concerned with the Kurdish issue in Syria, as Kurds there have not been granted even basic citizenship rights.”

Dizayee also highlighted ongoing efforts to foster rapprochement among Kurdish parties. “A special envoy from leader Masoud Barzani was sent to Syria to engage with local authorities, and we look forward to further cooperation between the concerned parties,” he stated.