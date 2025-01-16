SDF’s Abdi wraps up Erbil visit: Talks with Kurdish top officials

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), concluded his meeting with Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani in Erbil and returned to Syria.

Shafaq News correspondent in Erbil reported that Abdi visited the city, held discussions with leader Barzani, and also had a phone conversation with the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani.

Earlier on Thursday, a senior official from the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Hoshyar Zebari, revealed that a meeting had taken place between the two leaders in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

In a post on X, Zebari wrote, "The meeting held today in Erbil between Masoud Barzani, the Kurdish leader, and Mazloum Abdi, the SDF commander in northeastern Syria, is a major achievement for strengthening Kurdish unity and facilitating a smooth political transition for new Syrian leaders in Damascus."

On the other hand, Safeen Dizayee, the head of the Department of Foreign Relations for the Kurdistan Regional Government, also commented earlier on Thursday, noting that "sudden changes" in Syria are directly impacting the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. He emphasized the need to address the new realities in the region.

In a statement to Shafaq News, Dizayee said, "We have tried and continue to work on enhancing rapprochement and understanding between Kurdish parties. In this context, a special envoy from leader Masoud Barzani was sent to Syria to engage with local authorities, and we look forward to further rapprochement between the involved parties."