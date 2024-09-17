Leader Barzani, British Ambassador discuss Kurdistan elections and Global Coalition presence

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Democratic Party leader Masoud Barzani received the British Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hitchen.

According to Barzani’s headquarters, both sides exchanged views on the political process, the upcoming Kurdistan Parliament elections, relations between the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), and the positive outcomes of Barzani’s recent visit to Baghdad.

Leader Barzani emphasized to the British delegation “the importance of holding free, transparent, and fair elections for the Kurdistan Parliament, without any complications or obstructions.”

“The presence of Global Coalition forces and the ongoing cooperation and coordination between the Coalition, the Iraqi army, and the Peshmerga forces were additional topics discussed during the meeting.”