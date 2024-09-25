Leader Barzani and French ambassador discuss political developments and Kurdistan-Iraq relations

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met with French Ambassador to Iraq, Patrick Durrell, at the Saladin resort in Erbil.

According to a statement from Barzani's office, “Both sides exchanged views on the political landscape in Iraq and the broader region, emphasizing the importance of the economic forum held in Paris, which focused on strengthening economic ties between France and the Kurdistan Region.”

The upcoming Kurdistan parliamentary elections, scheduled for October, were also a key topic of discussion during the meeting.