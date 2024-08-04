Leader Barzani discusses with Dutch consul in Erbil political situation in Iraq and the region

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met with Jaco Beerends, the Consul General of the Netherlands in Iraqi Kurdistan, as his diplomatic mission to Erbil concluded.

During the meeting, Barzani thanked Beerends for his efforts and wished him success in his new role, expressing a desire to strengthen “the ties and friendship between the people of Kurdistan and the Netherlands.”

The statement by Barzani’s headquarters noted that the discussion covered various topics, including the political situation in Iraq, regional developments, terrorist threats, the Kurdistan Parliament elections, and ongoing reforms in the Peshmerga Ministry.