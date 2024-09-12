Iranian President extends official invitation to Kurdish Leader Barzani

Shafaq News/ Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has extended an official invitation to Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani to visit Tehran.

According to a statement by Barzani's headquarters, the Kurdish leader welcomed President Pezeshkian in Erbil on Thursday as part of the Iranian president's visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

“During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on the general situation in Iraq and the broader region. Discussions focused on enhancing coordination and strengthening political, economic, and cultural ties between the Kurdistan Region and the Islamic Republic of Iran.” The statement said.

President Pezeshkian formally invited Barzani to visit Iran during the talks.

Earlier today, Pezeshkian was welcomed with an official ceremony at Erbil International Airport by President Nechirvan Barzani and several Kurdish officials before meeting with Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss security, economic, and political topics.

His visit to Erbil follows discussions in Baghdad with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, President Abdul Latif Rashid and other federal officials.