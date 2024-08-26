Kurdish Leader Barzani discusses with Jordanian Agriculture Minister bilateral relations

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met with Jordanian Agriculture Minister Khaled al-Hneifat and his accompanying delegation.

According to a statement from Barzani's office, both sides discussed many issues of common interest, including political developments and challenges to stability in the region and Iraq.

Leader Barzani described King Abdullah as a "close friend and brother," underscoring the "historic relationship between the Kurdistan Region and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan." He reiterated the importance of continuing and strengthening these ties.

In turn, Minister Hneifat conveyed greetings from Jordan's King Abdullah II to leader Barzani, expressing that the "Jordanian monarchy, government, and people consider themselves friends of the Kurdish people," highlighting the strong ties between Kurdistan and Jordan.

During the meeting, Hneifat praised the "rapid recovery and progress witnessed in the Kurdistan Region despite the ongoing crisis and numerous challenges." He advocated for expanding bilateral relations in various fields, particularly agriculture and reconstruction.