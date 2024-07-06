Leader Barzani in Baghdad: A potential turning point for Iraq's Parliament Speaker dilemma

Shafaq News/ The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani's visit to Baghdad, has emerged as a pivotal moment in Iraqi politics, potentially aiding in the resolution of the parliament speaker impasse and fostering reconciliation among Sunni factions.

Unifying Sunnis

Leader Barzani arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday and engaged with top political leaders and government officials. His presence is seen as instrumental in bridging gaps between Sunni political factions, which have been in disarray since Mohammed al-Halbousi's removal from the speaker's role eight months ago. Barzani's ability to bring together these factions is rooted in his widespread positive relations across the political spectrum.

During his visit, Barzani expressed optimism, stating that he encountered "goodwill" from political parties to resolve the longstanding disputes between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government.

Barzani's Meeting With Sunni Figures

The Sunni political arena has been marked by intense competition to replace al-Halbousi, whose parliamentary membership was annulled by a court ruling. His party, "Taqadum," is determined to retain the position, asserting its parliamentary majority among Sunnis.

On Thursday, a meeting of Sunni political leaders took place in the office of Khamis al-Khanjar, head of the Sovereignty (Al-Siyada) coalition, with the participation of Kurdish leader Barzani aimed at finding a consensus on a single candidate for the speaker's role.

All leaders of Sunni political parties attended the meeting, including the ousted Speaker of Parliament and head of the Taqadum Party, Mohammed al-Halbousi.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the meeting aims to "find solutions for the crisis surrounding the election of the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament and to reach an agreement on supporting a single candidate who represents all Sunni factions."

Nearly Confirmed Agreement

Abdul Aziz al-Maamari, a member of the Taqadum party, highlighted the strategic importance of Barzani's visit, noting its international implications and its role in thawing the frosty relations between Baghdad and Erbil after a six-year hiatus. "There is a nearly confirmed agreement to present a unified candidate for the speaker position, which is expected to ease the political stalemate," al-Maamari told Shafaq News Agency.

Al-Maamari cautioned that any breach of this agreement would lead to a boycott by other blocs, potentially reversing the situation and negatively impacting the State Administration coalition agreement. He also emphasized Barzani's diplomatic approach, symbolized by his visit to al-Halbousi's residence, which "reinforced the legitimacy of Sunni representation."

Abdullah al-Juhaifi, a member of the "Al-Anbar Is Our Identity" coalition, underscored the importance of Barzani's visit in revitalizing agreements and promoting cooperation among political entities.

Al-Juhaifi told Shafaq News that "Barzani is a prominent national figure, and his visit to Baghdad is very important, laying the groundwork for addressing issues between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region."

He highlighted Barzani's "strong relationships with major national and international figures regionally and globally," noting that his visit included everyone from both Sunni and Shia components.

Regarding the election of the Iraqi Parliament Speaker, al-Juhaifi stated that all Sunni political parties have good relations with Masoud Barzani, which is a positive factor in ending the deadlock and conflicts. "We are hopeful for positive outcomes from this visit, and we believe a Speaker will be elected in the coming days," he said.

Significant Political Figure

Political analyst Abdul Salam Barwari asserted, "Masoud Barzani is a significant figure with longstanding administrative and leadership experience and good relations with various political elites in Iraq since the 1970s and 1980s. He played a crucial role in uniting opposition forces before 2003."

Barwari continued, "Barzani successfully led the efforts towards the London Conference in late 2002 and the Salahuddin Conference in early 2003, and even during the building of the new Iraq and the drafting of the constitution, he had a significant role as a member of the Governing Council and its president during the constitution drafting period."

"Recently, since Mohammed Shia al-Sudani became Prime Minister, there has been a qualitative change in relations between Baghdad and Erbil, with efforts to find common ground and mutually satisfactory solutions. These positive conditions resulted from diligent work and preparedness by the Baghdad government," Barwari explained.

"Recent visits by Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, along with the successes of delegations on financial and border issues, paved the way for President Barzani's visit to Baghdad after six years. The extensive meetings and significant interest indicate the high regard for Masoud Barzani," Barwari added.

Barwari concluded, "Although a comprehensive solution cannot be achieved overnight, President Barzani's straightforward approach and willingness to propose acceptable solutions or engage in discussions offer hope for positive developments in the near future."