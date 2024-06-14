Leader Masoud Barzani backs unity among Syrian Kurdish Parties

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Leader Masoud Barzani met with a high-level delegation from the Kurdish Democratic Progressive Party in Syria, led by the party's secretary, Salah Darwish.

According to Barzani's headquarters, the Kurdish leader reiterated his support for joint efforts among the genuine Kurdish parties in Syria.

During the meeting, the leaders exchanged views on the situation of the Kurds in Syria, the latest political developments in the country, and inter-party relations.