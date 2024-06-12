Leader Barzani Praises PM al-Sudani's Decision to Appoint Chaldean Church Patriarch

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani praised the appointment of the Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church in Iraq and the world, Mar Louis Sako.

Barzani posted on the "X" platform, "The decision to appoint His Beatitude Patriarch Dr. Mar Louis Sako as Patriarch of the Chaldean Church in Iraq and the world is a correct and appropriate step."

He added, "We commend the decision of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani."

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani issued an official order appointing Cardinal Louis Sako as Patriarch of the Chaldeans in Iraq and the world.

According to the official order obtained by Shafaq News Agency, "Based on item (Fifth) of Article (First) of the Religious Denominations Care System No. 32 of 1981 and referring to the decision of the Rusafa Federal Court of Appeals / Karrada Personal Status Court No. 4 / Appointment Authority 2013 on 2013/4/30, which includes the appointment of the Patriarch of the Chaldean Church to its endowments, we decided to appoint Cardinal Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako as Patriarch of the Chaldeans in Iraq and the world."

The order also stated, "Implementing the endowment guardianship issued by the court mentioned above, as he is the guardian of the endowments of the Chaldean Church, and the concerned authorities should take the necessary measures in this regard."

On July 8, 2023, President Abdul Latif Rashid issued a presidential decree revoking Presidential Decree No. 147 of 2013, which appointed Patriarch Louis Sako as Patriarch of Babylon for the Chaldeans in Iraq and the world and as guardian of its endowments.

In April 2024, Sako announced his return to his residence in the capital, Baghdad, at the personal invitation of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. Sako stated that he had experienced "suffering, pain, and anxiety" during the nine months he spent away from the archdiocese in Baghdad.