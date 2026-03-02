Air defenses engage after explosion near Erbil airport

Shafaq News- Erbil

Residents near Erbil International Airport, where the US Harir Air Base is located, heard an explosion late Monday amid air defense fire, a source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The source said the nature of the explosion remains unclear, adding that no information is available yet regarding damage or casualties.

Since the outbreak of hostilities between the United States, Israel, and Iran. Erbil witnessed several similar incidents claimed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iraqi factions aligned with Tehran.