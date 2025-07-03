Explosions heard near Erbil International Airport

Shafaq News – Erbil/Kirkuk

On Thursday, two explosions were heard near Erbil International Airport, according to a security source.

Preliminary information indicates an unidentified object fell near the airport. It remains unclear whether it was a drone or a missile.

A security source told Shafaq News that the US base at Erbil Airport intercepted and downed two drones west of the city. The incident caused no casualties.

In a separate incident, a security source in Kirkuk told Shafaq News that a drone crashed on Airport Street near Badr neighborhood in the southern part of the city. Security forces were dispatched to the site to investigate.

Additionally, Spokesperson for Kirkuk International Airport Hardi Al-Salihi confirmed to Shafaq News, “There have been no attacks on either the civilian or military sections of the airport,” adding that operations are continuing normally without disruption to scheduled flights.

Earlier, an unidentified drone carrying two missiles crashed in an open area near the town of Kokez in Diyala.

This is a breaking story...