New explosions rock Erbil following US–Israel strikes on Iran

Shafaq News- Erbil

More than ten explosions were heard over Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, witnesses told Shafaq News on Saturday, amid heightened tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

It remained unclear whether the blasts stemmed from a missile attack or from US-led Coalition air defense interceptions.

Authorities have yet to comment on the incident.

Earlier today, columns of smoke were seen rising near Erbil International Airport, which hosts civilian flights and a military section used by Global Coalition forces. Four loud explosions were also heard near the Harir Air Base in Erbil province, another site hosting US forces. The Kurdistan Region’s Counter-Terrorism Service later said the US-led Coalition intercepted and shot down several missiles and drones over Erbil province.

The development follows coordinated US and Israeli strikes targeting sites inside Iran, including a recent attack on a school in Hormozgan province that resulted in tens of casualties, including children. Tehran, according to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), responded with missile and drone strikes on Israel and US military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.