Missile strike kills four in Syria amid Iran-US-Israel war
2026-02-28T13:15:20+00:00

Shafaq News- Suwayda

At least four people were killed and others wounded on Saturday when a missile believed to have been launched from Iran struck an industrial area in the southern Syrian city of Suwayda.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that air defenses intercepted one missile, while two others landed separately in the Yarmouk Basin in rural Daraa and in Ghadeer Al-Bustan in rural Quneitra.

The incident followed coordinated US and Israeli strikes targeting sites inside Iran, including a recent attack on a school in Hormozgan province that resulted in more than 50 casualties, including children. Tehran, according to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), responded with missile and drone strikes on Israel and US military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

