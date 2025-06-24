US State Department: Iran strikes were precise and future decisions up to Trump

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US State Department affirmed that the next steps regarding Iran rest with President Donald Trump.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters the strikes on Iranian nuclear sites were precise and limited.

Addressing the suicide attack in Syria, she urged the Syrian government to hold all perpetrators accountable and ensure the safety of all Syrians.

“The United States continues to support the Syrian government as it fights against forces seeking to create instability and fear in their country and the broader region,” she added.

Bruce noted that recent US moves to ease sanctions aim to help regional countries support Syria’s efforts to combat terrorism, particularly ISIS.