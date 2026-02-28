World powers split over US-Israel strikes, Iran retaliation

Shafaq News

Global leaders on Saturday issued divided reactions to the escalating conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran, with some condemning the US-Israeli strikes and others criticizing Tehran’s response.

The statements follow coordinated US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory missile and drone campaign under Operation “True Promise 4.”

Russia accused Washington and Tel Aviv of launching a “dangerous adventure” that risks plunging the Middle East into uncontrolled escalation and warned of severe humanitarian and economic consequences.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez rejected the US-Israeli “unilateral military action,” calling it destabilizing and urging a return to diplomacy, while also criticizing Tehran.

Norway argued the strikes did not meet the legal threshold for a pre-emptive attack under international law, while Cuba denounced the operation as a violation of sovereignty and international law and called for an immediate halt.

Meanwhile, France warned the conflict poses grave risks to international security and urged Iran to engage in negotiations over its nuclear and ballistic programs while seeking an urgent UN Security Council meeting.

In a joint statement, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom –together known as the E3– condemned Iranian attacks on countries in the Middle East and called for renewed negotiations.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged maximum restraint and protection of civilians to prevent further escalation and safeguard the non-proliferation regime.

Gulf states, Egypt, Jordan, and the Arab League have also condemned Iran’s attacks on the Middle Eastern countries.