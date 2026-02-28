New attacks: Iran and Israel exchange strikes

Shafaq News- Middle East

Iran and Israel exchanged new missile strikes on Saturday, with explosions reported in several cities in both countries and across parts of the Gulf region.

Iranian media reported blasts in the northwestern city of Tabriz. Explosions were also heard near the port of Chabahar in southeastern Iran, though no immediate details were provided on damage or casualties.

AFP reported hearing additional explosions in Abu Dhabi, Manama, and Kuwait.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Defense Ministry said one Asian national was killed while intercepting missiles launched by Iran toward a US base south of Abu Dhabi.

In Israel, the Home Front Command said a new Iranian missile attack targeted Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and areas between the two cities. The Israeli military also detected a separate barrage aimed at the Galilee and the Golan Heights.

Air raid sirens sounded in Haifa and the Upper Galilee as interception systems were activated.

The Israeli army urged residents not to photograph or share images from impact sites or sensitive locations on social media, citing security concerns.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), quoted by the semi-official Tasnim News Agency, revealed that at least 200 military personnel were killed or injured in Tehran’s missile strikes on US bases.

Brigadier General Sardar Jabari, an adviser to the IRGC commander, said Iran had used “older stock” missiles in Saturday’s strikes and warned that more advanced weapons would be unveiled. He added that Iran had prepared for such a confrontation and that further developments would follow.