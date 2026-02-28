Residents advised to seek safety during missile interceptions over Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region’s Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) on Saturday urged residents to move immediately to safe locations when air raid sirens sound, as US-led Coalition air defense systems intercepted missiles over Erbil amid escalating exchanges between Iran and the United States and Israel.

In a statement, the service advised the public to remain in secure shelters during interception operations to prevent injuries, noting that debris from downed objects landed in several areas.

Iraq’s Interior Ministry also called on citizens to avoid gatherings and immediately report any suspicious objects, warning the public not to approach or touch any unidentified debris or projectiles.