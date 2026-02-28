Washington dismisses IRGC reports of naval attack claims

Shafaq News- Washington

On Saturday, the US Central Command dismissed claims by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that one of the American ships came under attack, rejecting reports of 200 US casualties as false.

Earlier today, the IRGC had asserted it had “completely destroyed” a US FP132 radar system in Qatar, describing it as capable of tracking ballistic missiles with a range of up to 5,000 kilometers. The force also reported striking a US combat support vessel of the MST class and warned that other American naval units would remain within reach of its missiles and drones.

The escalation followed coordinated US and Israeli strikes targeting sites inside Iran, which Washington framed as action against “imminent threats from the Iranian regime.” In retaliation, Tehran, according to the IRGC, launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and US military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Media outlets additionally covered attacks on bases in Saudi Arabia and Iraqi Kurdistan.