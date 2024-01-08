Reports indicate fire and damage to IRGC ships on Qeshm Island

Shafaq News/ Israeli media reported on Monday that a fire broke out on Qeshm Island in southern Iran, resulting in the burning of ships affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC).

According to Maariv, an explosion occurred on Sunday evening at the IRGC's naval base on Qeshm Island, causing damage to 16 ships reportedly carrying military personnel destined for Yemen.

Video on social media showed multiple ships engulfed in flames, with thick smoke billowing from the site.

Shafaq News could not independently verify the authenticity of these videos.

The Iranian Balatarin website reported, "Several Israeli channels reported that, according to unconfirmed reports, 16 ships belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard were severely damaged, including a spy ship that was assisting in Houthi operations."

Tehran did not comment on the news.