Iran: 201 killed, 747 injured in Israeli-US strikes

Shafaq News- Tehran

At least 201 people were killed and 747 others injured in Israeli and US strikes targeting more than 20 of Iran’s 31 provinces, Iranian Red Crescent Society spokesperson Mujtaba Khalidi said on Saturday, according to state media.

Khalidi said the casualties were recorded across multiple regions following what Iranian authorities described as coordinated attacks by Israel and the United States. He did not provide further details on the breakdown of civilian and military victims.

Mashregh News, a security-affiliated outlet close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reported that three guards assigned to former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad were killed during an attack on Ahmadinejad’s office in eastern Tehran. There was no immediate confirmation from Ahmadinejad’s office.

In southern Iran, at least 85 people were killed and 92 injured, including children, in a strike that hit a school in the city of Minab in Hormozgan province, according to Iranian media. The reports did not specify the source of the casualty figures at the school.

There has been no confirmation so far from Israeli or US officials regarding the reported casualties.