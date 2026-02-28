Baghdad seals Green Zone following Iran-Israel conflict

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities closed the Suspension Bridge (al-Jisr al-Mu‘allaq), a key access point to the capital’s Green Zone, a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The closure followed protests near the bridge condemning US strikes against Iran. Security was also tightened across Baghdad, particularly around the US embassy, as authorities prepared for potential incidents.

The Green Zone is a heavily fortified district in Baghdad that houses government buildings, foreign embassies —including the US embassy— and key political and diplomatic institutions.

Earlier today, coordinated US and Israeli strikes targeted sites inside Iran, described by Washington as measures against “imminent threats from the Iranian regime.” In retaliation, Tehran, according to the IRGC, launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and US military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Media reports also noted attacks on bases in Saudi Arabia and Iraqi Kurdistan.

