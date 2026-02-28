Two killed in Israeli strike on PMF base in Iraq

Shafaq News- Babil

An Israeli missile strike hit the headquarters of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Jurf Al-Sakhar area in Babil province on Saturday, killing two members and injuring others, security and PMF sources told Shafaq News.

The attack struck facilities affiliated with the PMF Commission in the area, reportedly focusing on sites linked to the Iran-aligned Kataib Hezbollah.

Iraq’s Joint Operations Command said the airstrikes killed two people and injured three others, without providing details on the source of the airstrikes.

The incident unfolds amid a wider regional escalation that began earlier today with joint US-Israeli operations against Iran. Tehran later announced retaliatory missile launches targeting Israel and several US bases in the region as part of a new operation called True Promise 4.

Reported targets so far include Al Juffair Base in Bahrain, Al-Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, and Al Udeid Base in Qatar. Regional media also cited explosions in Kuwait, where warning sirens were activated.

