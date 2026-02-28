Kataib Hezbollah vows attacks on US bases after Iran, PMF strikes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah on Saturday announced plans to attack US military bases in response to what it described as American “aggression,” in a brief statement.

Earlier, airstrikes hit Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) headquarters in Jurf Al-Sakhar, north of Babil, killing two members and wounding others, security and PMF sources told Shafaq News. Iraq’s Joint Operations Command confirmed the casualties without identifying the source of the strike.

Previous reports also cited an Israeli missile attack targeting sites linked to Kataib Hezbollah, a faction within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) and the Iran-backed Axis of Resistance.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran earlier in the day triggered retaliatory missile and drone fire across the Middle East, with reported attacks on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

This is a breaking story...