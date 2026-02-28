Saudi Arabia, Qatar condemn Iran's attack on Gulf states
Shafaq News- Riyadh/ Doha
Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Saturday condemned Iran’s attacks on the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan as a “violation of sovereignty.”
In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry pledged support for measures taken to protect the affected countries’ security and warned of serious consequences if breaches of sovereignty and international law continue.
#بيان | تدين المملكة العربية السعودية وتستنكر بأشد العبارات الاعتداء الإيراني الغاشم والانتهاك السافر لسيادة كل من دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة ومملكة البحرين ودولة قطر ودولة الكويت والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، مؤكدة تضامنها الكامل ووقوفها إلى جانب الدول الشقيقة، ووضع كافة… pic.twitter.com/Yb7hLBYUzG— وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) February 28, 2026
Earlier, international media reported explosions in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, amid escalating hostilities following coordinated US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s missile and drone retaliation under what it calls “Operation True Promise 4.” Regional media also reported that Al-Juffair Base in Bahrain, Al-Salem Ari Base in Kuwait, and Al-Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates were among the targets.
Qatar separately confirmed that Iranian ballistic missiles targeted its territory, calling the strike a “flagrant violation of sovereignty” and a “dangerous” escalation. In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said Doha reserves the right to respond under international law, condemned attacks on Kuwait, the UAE, Bahrain, and Jordan, and urged an immediate halt to escalation and a return to diplomacy.
بيان | دولة قطر تدين بشدة استهداف أراضيها واستهداف الدول الشقيقة وتؤكد احتفاظها بحق الردالدوحة | 28 فبراير 2026تعرب دولة قطر عن إدانتها الشديدة لاستهداف الأراضي القطرية بصواريخ إيرانية بالستية، وتعتبره انتهاكًا صارخًا لسيادتها الوطنية، ومساسًا مباشرًا بأمنها وسلامة أراضيها،… pic.twitter.com/eLnpNx3ZO8— الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) February 28, 2026