Iran-US-Israel war: Global Coalition intercepts missiles, drones over Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region’s Counter-Terrorism Service said on Saturday that the US-led Coalition intercepted and shot down several missiles and drones over Erbil province, as hostilities continue between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

No human or material losses were recorded.

Earlier today, Shafaq News correspondent reported that Erbil International Airport was targeted in two consecutive attacks, and four explosions were also heard in the area surrounding the Harir Air Base, which hosts US forces northeast of Erbil.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran earlier in the day triggered retaliatory missile and drone fire across the Middle East, with reported attacks on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.