Iran starts new wave of missile attacks under operation “True Promise 4”

Shafaq News- Tehran (Updated at 16:19)

Tehran launched a new wave of missiles toward Israel under Operation True Promise 4, as the Israeli military confirmed incoming fire and activated its air defense systems.

The Israeli army said missiles had recently been launched from Iran toward Israeli territory and that interception systems were working to counter the threat. The Home Front Command sent early warning alerts to mobile phones in affected areas and instructed residents to enter protected spaces and remain there until further notice.

צה״ל זיהה כי לפני זמן קצר שוגרו טילים מאיראן לעבר שטח מדינת ישראל. מערכות ההגנה פועלות ליירט את האיום. בדקות האחרונות פיקוד העורף הפיץ הנחייה מקדימה ישירות לטלפונים הניידים באזורים הרלוונטיים.הציבור מתבקש לגלות אחריות ולפעול על פי ההנחיות - הן מצילות חיים.יש להיכנס למרחבים… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 28, 2026

Israeli media reported that sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and areas between them, with interceptors visible over central Israel.

Separately, Reuters reported hearing three large explosions over the Dubai area.

In a statement, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had “completely destroyed” a US FP132 radar system in Qatar with a range of 5,000 kilometers, describing it as equipped with advanced ballistic missile tracking systems. There was no immediate confirmation from US or Qatari officials regarding the claim.

The head of Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Ebrahim Azizi, shared a map showing countries and bases hosting US military sites, which he said are within range of Iranian military capabilities.

These are our footsteps in the region.We had warned this war would expand regionally. pic.twitter.com/TAU9PyfogF — ابراهیم عزیزی (@Ebrahimazizi33) February 28, 2026

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the country’s armed forces were prepared for the confrontation and would respond to what he described as aggression by the United States and Israel. In remarks carried by Iranian outlets, he said Tehran was exercising its right to self-defense under international law and criticized US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the conflict.

Netanyahu and Trump's war on Iran is wholly unprovoked, illegal, and illegitimate.Trump has turned 'America First' into 'Israel First'—which always means 'America Last'. Our Powerful Armed Forces are prepared for this day and will teach the aggressors the lesson they deserve pic.twitter.com/xhiWydMyXy — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) February 28, 2026

Iranian state media also reported that at least 51 people were killed and 60 injured, including children, in what it described as a US-Israeli strike on a school in the southern city of Minab in Hormozgan province. There was no immediate comment from Washington or Tel Aviv on the reported incident.