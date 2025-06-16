Four explosions rock western Iran as Israeli strikes hit

Shafaq News/ Four loud explosions rocked the western Iranian city of Kermanshah on Monday after Israeli airstrikes targeted an industrial area, according to local media.

Fars News Agency reported that the strikes hit the Diesel Abad industrial zone, specifically a truck exhibition site, causing significant material damage and injuring one resident.

In central Iran, air defense systems engaged unidentified aerial objects over the Natanz area in Isfahan province, where several sensitive nuclear facilities are based. Authorities reported no casualties or structural damage.

Further west, in Ilam province near the Iraqi border, air defense units intercepted and brought down an Israeli drone over the city of Dehloran.

The developments followed a series of overnight missile strikes that hit multiple locations across Israel. Among the targets was the Haifa oil refinery, a key energy installation that processes around 10 million tons of crude oil annually and contributes to exports to parts of Europe.

Additional impacts were reported in central Israel. In Petah Tikva, local reports indicated several civilian shelters were destroyed, while in Bat Yam, multiple civilian fatalities were also reported.