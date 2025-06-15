US Embassy advises caution in Iraq as regional tensions spike

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the US Embassy in Baghdad issued a security alert, warning of an increased risk of violence or attacks targeting American interests in Iraq.

The advisory indicated that the embassy is closely monitoring the security situation, urging US citizens to avoid areas frequented by foreigners and large gatherings.

Meanwhile, the US State Department maintains its highest travel advisory for Iraq—Level 4: Do Not Travel.

Iraq: The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad is aware of the increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence or attacks against U.S. businesses and locations frequented by U.S. citizens. We urge all U.S. citizens in Iraq to avoid locations frequented by foreigners… pic.twitter.com/duErDdYLg2 — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) June 15, 2025

This alert comes after threats emerged earlier from Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-aligned armed group in Iraq, announcing it would target US bases and interests across the region if Washington engages militarily in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

Notably, tensions between Tehran and Tel Aviv have sharply escalated since June 13, when Israel launched a surprise missile strike on targets inside Iranian territory. Iran responded the same night with heavy missile barrages over three consecutive days, striking military sites and infrastructure inside Israel.