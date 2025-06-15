Iranian missiles hit Haifa, strike key military sites

Shafaq News/ Iranian missile strikes hit several locations across Israel late Sunday, with Haifa and nearby areas sustaining significant damage, Israeli media reported.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority confirmed direct impacts on two residential buildings in Haifa. Several nearby structures also suffered extensive damage.

One of the targets was the Rafael Advanced Defense Systems complex in Haifa, a key Israeli military research site. Iran’s armed forces said the strikes were part of a broader operation against “military, security, and strategic centers,” and warned that other sensitive locations remained within range.

Further south, missile impacts triggered fires and damage in Kiryat Gat. Media reports said Iranian projectiles also struck Sde Uziyahu and a nearby moshav. Emergency teams responded to burning buildings as smoke-filled street images circulated on social media.

Channel 13 reported at least 10 civilians were wounded in the latest attacks.

In a statement, Iran’s military urged Israeli residents to evacuate areas near military facilities, warning against being used as “human shields.” The statement took responsibility for recent precision strikes and signaled readiness to escalate operations.

The strikes followed Israel’s surprise June 13 attack and marked a major escalation in hostilities between the two countries. Iran’s retaliatory campaign, dubbed True Promise 3, involved widespread missile and drone attacks that left dozens dead and many more injured across Israeli territory.