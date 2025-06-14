Haifa hit: Iran reports direct strikes on key Israeli infrastructure

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iranian media reported that missiles launched from Iran struck oil refineries and the port of Haifa, marking a significant escalation in the confrontation with Israel.

According to Tasnim News Agency, Haifa is the primary target of the Iranian operation. Additional Iranian outlets released video footage showing direct impacts on the city's port facilities and oil infrastructure.

In response, Israeli authorities instructed residents in northern and central Israel to move to protected shelters and remain there until further notice. Air defense systems were also activated, engaging in real time to intercept the incoming projectiles.

Israeli media reported two fatalities and 14 injuries, including one in critical condition, as a result of the strikes. Preliminary accounts also indicated a possible leak of hazardous materials at the Port of Haifa. No official details have emerged regarding the full extent of the damage.

The events come less than 48 hours after Israeli warplanes struck nuclear and military facilities inside Iran, killing senior IRGC commanders and top nuclear scientists, and inflicting damage on infrastructure at Natanz and Isfahan.